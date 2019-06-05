Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Intermediate Advance Supplementary Exam Question Papers Go Missing From Police Station

The question papers of Zoology, Mathematics and English exams scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11 are missing, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Telangana Intermediate Advance Supplementary Exam Question Papers Go Missing From Police Station
Representational image (Reuters)
Warangal: Days after an alleged goof-up in declaration of intermediate exam results, question papers of the 'Intermediate Advance Supplementary Examinations' were found missing from a police station here where they were stored.

The exams are slated to be held from June 7.

The question papers of Zoology, Mathematics and English exams scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11 are missing, police said.

Warangal-City Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Narsimha said the question papers went missing from the Warangal Inthezar Gunj Police Station.

Warangal intermediate department officer Lingaiah lodged a complaint in this regard, police said.

Narsimha said two boxes of the the Intermediate (class 12) and class 10 exam question papers were missing from the station, adding that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Warangal, will probe the matter.

The alleged goof-up in the declaration of results by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on April 18 led to protests by students, parents, students' organisations and political parties in the state.

The TSBIE, which faced flak over the alleged bungling, has said 1137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed.

Several students across Telangana allegedly committed suicide as they failed to clear the Intermediate examination.

A total of 9,43,005 candidates had appeared for the Intermediate exams in March, and of these 5,60,889 had passed.

