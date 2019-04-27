English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Intermediate Exam Result Fiasco: Panel Submits Report, Finds Gaps in Entire Process
The alleged bungling in examination results led to suicides by students and protests by parents, students’ organisations and political parties.
Protesters in front of the Telangana intermediate board office following discrepancies in exam results that led to student suicides.
Hyderabad: A three-member committee, constituted by the Telangana government to look into the discrepancies in the Intermediate examination results, submitted its report on Saturday.
The panel is said to have found faults in the entire process of conducting the exam till the results were declared that led to the goof-ups, followed by student suicides and massive protests across the state. At least 18 students have ended their lives over the matter.
Officials concerned did not check the veracity of the results after uploading the same on the official website.
There were several avoidable human errors that were rectified in a few hours, but the officials failed to disseminate the information to the media, which added to the confusion, the panel has reportedly said.
"The committee to look into the developments that took place after the announcement of Intermediate results has given its report. It is under the consideration of the government,” Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy told reporters here.
“Very soon, we will definitely share their recommendations and the action taken report,” he added.
The 10-page report emphasised on the measures to be taken in future (to ensure smooth conduct of exams), according to a committee official. Besides recommending enhancement of the capacity of servers, the panel has also stressed on SMS and email alerts.
Some students claimed that they either failed or got poor marks though they had done well in exams and obtained high marks in Intermediate first year.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, TDP and BJP complained to Governor ESL Narasimhan and sought a judicial probe into the alleged goof-up.
The Congress-led delegation claimed that as many as 20 students committed suicide in the aftermath of the announcement of results.
The exams were conducted during February and March this year and the results were announced on April 18. There have been allegations of bungling in the announcement of the results.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials on the issue a few days ago, had directed them not to charge any fee for re-verfication and re-counting from failed students.
The government has also announced that failed students need not apply for re-counting and re-verification.
Thousands of students, who passed the examination, have also applied for re-verification.
Protests against the alleged irregularities continued, with agitated students complaining they were not being provided proper information.
The Board of Intermediate Education office here has been witnessing protests by students’ organisations and political parties.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice on Friday to the state government, seeking a report on the issue.
Meanwhile, media reports said a student allegedly committed suicide in Narayanpet district Saturday reportedly upset over failure in the Intermediate exam.
(With inputs from PTI)
