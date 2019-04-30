Telangana Intermediate Exams: Oppn, Student Outfits Continue Protests Over 'Goof Up' in Results

The stir by opposition parties and students outfits in Telangana over 'goof up' in Intermediate exam results intensifed Tuesday with Congress saying it will continue its fight and BJP's youth wing members taken into preventive custody for trying to march to the CM's office.The Congress on Tuesday reiterated it would keep up its fight till "justice is done to the students." AICC incharge of Congress affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia in a statement alleged that the government had not responded to the protests and only tried to put them down.On Tuesday, some members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were taken into preventive custody by police, when they tried to march towards the official residence complex-cum-camp office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.Besides the Congress, TDP, BJP and student outfits have accused the government of not acting against those responsible for 'faulty' conduct of the exams and also against the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education over 'errors' and have demanded removal of the State Education Minister.They have also been making vain attempts to hold demonstrations at the TSBIE office here over the alleged mismanagement by the Board and to express solidarity with students and parents. The protesters are also demanding compensation for family members of the students who have commited suicide.The exams were held February and March this year and the results were declared on April 18. Ever since the results were announced, many students and parents have been approaching the TSBIE office, alleging goof-up in the paper valuation. While some students claimed they had either failed or got poor marks though they had performed well, other parents said their wards are meritorious and expressed shock that they were failed in the exams or had scored very less marks.A congress-led opposition delegation had met the Governor E S L Narasimhan and and sought a judicial probe into the alleged goof-up. They had claimed that over 20 students committed suicide after announcement of the results.Student outfits have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister G Jagadeeshwar Reddy, asking him to take moral responsibility over the "fiasco", while the Opposition parties have also demanded that he resign and charged the Minister with being responsible for the students' deaths.Blaming the chief minister and TRS working president K T Rama Rao for the goof-up in the results, Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti jointly called for a 'Maha Dharna' and attempted to hold a demonstration in front of the TSBIE office on Monday, but police foiled their attempts and had taken several of them into preventive custody. However, Congress leaders claimed that the dharna call given by the party was successful.Telangana BJP president K Laxman, who launched an indefinite fast outside his party office here Monday, was shifted to a state-run hospital by police "in view of his health", though he continued the fast. The BJP has given a call for a state wide bandh on May 2 over the issue.Amid the protests, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government and TSBIE to re-tally by May 8 marks of 3 lakh students, who were declared failed and submit a report before it in this regard.The student bodies and political parties have also been demanding suspension of officials of TSBIE including its secretary A Ashok holding them responsible over "irregularities" in the declaration of the results.They have also demanded blacklisting of the private IT firm Globarena Technologies, which handled the Inter results. The state government has already constituted a three member committee of technical experts to look into the charges of discrepancies in the declaration of the results.The committee in its report had pointed out certain lapses and suggested various measures for improvement. The Chief Minister has already directed the officials not to charge any fee for re verification and re-counting from failed students.The government has also announced that failed students need not apply for re-counting and re-verification. Thousands of students, who passed the exams, have also applied for re-verification.