English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Intermediate Result Goof-up: Board Seeks 7 More Days to Complete Re-evaluation
There have been allegations that the state board and the private firm hired by the board to handle the admission and examination process, have committed blunders in the result declaration.
Widespread protests have been witnessed across the state following the discrepancies in exam results that led to student suicides.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is yet to complete the process of re-verification of goofed-up results that led to suicides of over 20 students in the state. The results were declared on April 18.
The high court directed the board to do the needful by the next seven days, as sought by it, and posted the matter for next hearing on May 15.
The board had initially said it would complete the process by May 16, only to shift the date to May 10 a few days later.
On Wednesday, it sought another seven days to re-verify and recount exam papers of about 3.5 lakh students.
The board has set up 12 centres for the entire process and has engaged Noida-based Datatech Methodex for the purpose, as recommended by a three-member committee set up by the government amid widespread protests over the discrepancies in the evaluation process as over 3 lakh students had ‘failed’ in the exams.
There have been allegations that the state board and Globearena Technologies Pvt Ltd, a firm hired by the board to handle the admission and examination process, have committed blunders in the result declaration.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the goof-up and have taken to streets demanding the resignation of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy.
The BJP has also met Governor ESL Narasimhan over the met.
The high court directed the board to do the needful by the next seven days, as sought by it, and posted the matter for next hearing on May 15.
The board had initially said it would complete the process by May 16, only to shift the date to May 10 a few days later.
On Wednesday, it sought another seven days to re-verify and recount exam papers of about 3.5 lakh students.
The board has set up 12 centres for the entire process and has engaged Noida-based Datatech Methodex for the purpose, as recommended by a three-member committee set up by the government amid widespread protests over the discrepancies in the evaluation process as over 3 lakh students had ‘failed’ in the exams.
There have been allegations that the state board and Globearena Technologies Pvt Ltd, a firm hired by the board to handle the admission and examination process, have committed blunders in the result declaration.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the goof-up and have taken to streets demanding the resignation of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy.
The BJP has also met Governor ESL Narasimhan over the met.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results