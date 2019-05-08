Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Intermediate Result Goof-up: Board Seeks 7 More Days to Complete Re-evaluation

There have been allegations that the state board and the private firm hired by the board to handle the admission and examination process, have committed blunders in the result declaration.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
Telangana Intermediate Result Goof-up: Board Seeks 7 More Days to Complete Re-evaluation
Widespread protests have been witnessed across the state following the discrepancies in exam results that led to student suicides.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is yet to complete the process of re-verification of goofed-up results that led to suicides of over 20 students in the state. The results were declared on April 18.

The high court directed the board to do the needful by the next seven days, as sought by it, and posted the matter for next hearing on May 15.

The board had initially said it would complete the process by May 16, only to shift the date to May 10 a few days later.

On Wednesday, it sought another seven days to re-verify and recount exam papers of about 3.5 lakh students.

The board has set up 12 centres for the entire process and has engaged Noida-based Datatech Methodex for the purpose, as recommended by a three-member committee set up by the government amid widespread protests over the discrepancies in the evaluation process as over 3 lakh students had ‘failed’ in the exams.

There have been allegations that the state board and Globearena Technologies Pvt Ltd, a firm hired by the board to handle the admission and examination process, have committed blunders in the result declaration.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the goof-up and have taken to streets demanding the resignation of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

The BJP has also met Governor ESL Narasimhan over the met.
