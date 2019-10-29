Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana IPS Officer Booked for Domestic Violence After He Harasses Wife for Demanding Divorce

Police said the officer had not informed his parents about the marriage.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Police have booked a trainee IPS officer for allegedly harassing his wife, who belongs to the scheduled caste community, for demanding divorce.

The probationer, who is currently undergoing training at a national institute, could not be reached for comments.

A case was registered on October 27 under IPC sections 498 A (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, police said.

According to the FIR, the couple who were in love with each other since their student days, got married in February 2018. Police said the officer did not inform his parents about the marriage.

However, after getting selected for the IPS cadre, he reportedly started neglecting her as his parents were threatening him with dire consequences saying they will commit suicide if he continues to live with her.

Unable to bear this neglect, she attempted suicide on July 16 this year and later lodged a complaint with police who counselled the couple.

She once again filed a complaint against the husband on September 3 and police again counselled them.

The husband treated her as if she was untouchable and threatened her with dire consequences if she does not agree for divorce, the complaint said.

"Law will take its own course. FIR has already been registered in Jawaharnagar Police Station. ACP Kushaiguda is investigation officer.

