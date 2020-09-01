Telangana Issues Unlock 4.0 Guidelines, Metro Services to Resume from September 7

​Acting on central guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Telangana government on Tuesday said metro services in Hyderabad would resume from September 7 in a graded manner and a detailed standard operating procedure will be issued within the next few days.

The state government's decision will come as a huge relief to Hyderabad Metro authorities and its private partner L&T HMR that have reportedly incurred losses to the tune of Rs 300 crore over the past five months since the suspension of services from March 22.

In addition to the resumption of metro services, the state government has issued a slew of relaxations. Students from classes 9-12 can go back to school from September 21. However this breather is only for schools in non-containment zones. Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in Industrial Training Institutes.

Social, religious, sports, entertainment, academic and political events have been allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons. While bars, clubs and cinema halls will continue to remain shut, open-air theatres will be allowed to raise the curtain from September 21.

However, marriage-related gatherings will be permitted with a maximum of 50 participants. Funeral services with not more than 20 people will continue till September 20, after which the state government has increased the ceiling to 100 people.