Telangana IT Minister KTR Inaugurates Wipro Company in Presence of Azim Premji; Aims to Attract Rs 2,20,000 Crore Investments

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in Maheshwaram, Hyderabad in the presence of the Company’s Chairmen Azim Premji and said that they could attract investments worth Rs 2,20,000 crore through the government’s innovative initiative TS iPass.

Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction of the facility in 2018 with the acquisition of 30 acres of land at Maheshwaram. The company has invested Rs. 300 crores in the facility and is expected to provide 900 employment opportunities.

At the current facility, the company produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners. It will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash. It has invested in a state-of-the-art soap finishing line that runs on the highest speed of 700 Nos of soap per minute. In addition, the company has four more soap finishing lines.

The Company has invested in an advanced effluent treatment plant to ensure zero liquid discharge and backward integration processes to soap by way of setting up a fatty acid and glycerine distillation & soap noodle-making plant.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the state government is taking all measures for smooth trade through TS iPass.

He said that they are giving permission to industries within 15 days through the TS iPass policy and also providing subsidies, and infrastructure for new industries.

KTR said, “It is a great thing to have a person like Azim Premji among us. His life is a good lesson for all of us. He is a very simple man. Especially on humility, charity, and at the same time, building world-class institutions”

Rao appreciated the service activities done by Azim Premji Foundation during the corona and he asked Premji to set up a private university in Telangana along with the LED industry.

Azim Premji thanked KTR and appreciated the Telangana government’s initiatives in attracting investments.

He said, “The state government is encouraging investors. We plan to continue investing in Telangana because the state government is very progressive, very committed, and equally very proactive. We want to create jobs with investment.”​

