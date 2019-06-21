Telangana Junior Doctors Stage Hunger Strike Seeking Recruitment of Assistant Professors
The strike was held at the state-run Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, said the chairman of Telangana Junior Doctors Association PS Vijayender.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: Junior doctors here held a one-day hunger strike on Friday demanding an immediate recruitment of assistant professors by the Telangana government.
The strike was held at state-run Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, chairman of Telangana Junior Doctors Association PS Vijayender said. The junior doctors have been boycotting elective services since the last two days. The association demands that the government abolish recruitment of doctors on contract basis, Vijayender said.
"We demand immediate recruitment of assistant professors. We also demand complete abolition of contract recruitment of doctors," he said. The association sought appointment of a committee, also comprising its members, to study the government's move to increase the retirement age of teaching faculty in government medical colleges from 58 to 65.
The association submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor ESL Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, urging him not to promulgate an ordinance on increasing the retirement age.
Also, the association contended that increasing the retirement age would "cause huge loss to young doctors as there will be no recruitment for the next 10 years".
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s