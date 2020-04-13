Telangana Labourer Attends Father's Last Rites on Video Call Amid Lockdown

Hyderabad: The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus has brought several heartbreaking stories to light. In one such incident, Kannayya, a migrant labourer, stuck in Gujarat attended his father’s last rites via video call on Sunday.

Kannayya’s father- V. Ramulu, a resident of Pandella village, Siddipet district in Telangana, died on Saturday night due to a heart attack. As Kannayya was stuck in Gujarat due to the complete lockdown, his mother Lasumamma performed her husband's last rites while he attended it via a video call. He was informed about his father’s demise on Saturday night by his relatives.

So far, Telangana has recorded 531 cases of novel coronavirus and the death toll due to the infection touched 16.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube