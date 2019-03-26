English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Law Officer Caught Taking Bribe Tears, Flushes Down Notes
The incident occurred in Hyderabad when officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Assistant Public Prosecutor Shakeel Ansari taking a bribe.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Hyderabad: Caught taking a bribe, a law officer in Telangana tore the currency notes and flushed them down the toilet in an attempt to wipe out evidence.
The incident occurred in Hyderabad on Monday when officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Assistant Public Prosecutor Shakeel Ansari taking a bribe.
Ansari works at the Junior First Class Magistrate's (JFCM) court in Shadnagar town here.
He had demanded Rs 8,000 from Prabhakar Reddy for not including his mother's name in a case. Reddy lodged a complaint with the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap to catch the officer red-handed.
On Monday, Ansari was collecting the bribe money from Reddy at his house in Hyderabad when the ACB team arrived there.
On noticing the sleuths, he tore the currency notes and flushed them down the toilet. The officials managed to retrieve the torn pieces and arrested him.
