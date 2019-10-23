Telangana Lawyers Boycott Court as Khammam Judge Succumbs to Dengue

A civil judge succumbed to dengue fever at a private hospital in Telangana’s Khammam district.

Judge Jayamma was being treated at a corporate hospital in the city and was tested positive for the ELISA test for dengue as per hospital sources, The Times of India reported. Jayamma was admitted to hospital on October 19 with symptoms of dengue. She succumbed to dengue shock syndrome around 2am on Monday.

However, several reports suggest that she passed away four days ago.

After hearing reports about the judge’s demise, advocates of Khammam, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Manugur, Sattupalli and Madhira towns boycotted courts on Monday.

Jayamma was serving as the second additional junior civil judge in Khammam. She was posted here in December last year. She had earlier served as Principal Junior Civil Judge at Sattenapalli in Guntur District. Her transfer came in after the Andhra Pradesh High Court bifurcation. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

With the recent death, the total number of ‘suspected’ dengue deaths this season has crossed 70, as per the officials. The official sources quoted that state had recorded over 4,500 cases of dengue from January until the end of September.

Despite the health officials claims about the increasing number of dengue cases, the state government has vehemently denied any dengue-related deaths in the state in September.

However, the state authorities are conducting regular checks, visiting hospitals as well as localities, to keep a check on mosquito breeding. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, and is caused by infected parasite transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquito.

