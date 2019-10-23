Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Lawyers Boycott Court as Khammam Judge Succumbs to Dengue

Jayamma was admitted to hospital on October 19 with symptoms of dengue. She succumbed to dengue shock syndrome around 2am on Monday.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana Lawyers Boycott Court as Khammam Judge Succumbs to Dengue
Image for representation.

A civil judge succumbed to dengue fever at a private hospital in Telangana’s Khammam district.

Judge Jayamma was being treated at a corporate hospital in the city and was tested positive for the ELISA test for dengue as per hospital sources, The Times of India reported. Jayamma was admitted to hospital on October 19 with symptoms of dengue. She succumbed to dengue shock syndrome around 2am on Monday.

However, several reports suggest that she passed away four days ago.

After hearing reports about the judge’s demise, advocates of Khammam, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Manugur, Sattupalli and Madhira towns boycotted courts on Monday.

Jayamma was serving as the second additional junior civil judge in Khammam. She was posted here in December last year. She had earlier served as Principal Junior Civil Judge at Sattenapalli in Guntur District. Her transfer came in after the Andhra Pradesh High Court bifurcation. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

With the recent death, the total number of ‘suspected’ dengue deaths this season has crossed 70, as per the officials. The official sources quoted that state had recorded over 4,500 cases of dengue from January until the end of September.

Despite the health officials claims about the increasing number of dengue cases, the state government has vehemently denied any dengue-related deaths in the state in September.

However, the state authorities are conducting regular checks, visiting hospitals as well as localities, to keep a check on mosquito breeding. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, and is caused by infected parasite transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram