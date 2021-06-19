Telangana Lifts Lockdown Completely from Tomorrow as Positivity Rate Dips; No Night Curfew

The Telangana government on Saturday announced that the lockdown in the state will be completely lifted from tomorrow and there will be no curbs in place. The state will also not remain under any night curfew restrictions from Sunday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao keeping in view a significant drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

The government further said the decision was taken after consulting experts and reviewing reports of medical authorities on the coronavirus situation, which has come under control. The Cabinet has directed the officials of all the departments to completely lift all the regulations imposed during the lockdown.

“The state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The number of corona cases in the state, the percentage of positivity has dropped significantly and the corona has come under complete control, the decision was taken after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities to lift the lock down to this extent," the Chief Minister’s Office said in a Tweet.

లాక్ డౌన్ ను సంపూర్ణంగా ఎత్తివేయాలని రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య, పాజిటివిటీ శాతం గణనీయంగా తగ్గిందని, కరోనా పూర్తి నియంత్రణలోకి వచ్చిందని, వైద్యశాఖ అధికారులు అందించిన నివేదికలను పరిశీలించి ఈ మేరకు లాక్ డౌన్ ను ఎత్తివేయాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నది.— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2021

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,897 people recovering from the virus, taking the cumulative number to 5,88,259. The number of active cases was 19,029, the bulletin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here