Telangana Mall Offers Sarees at Rs 10, Leads to Stampede as Thousands Rush to Avail Discount ​

Telangana- Stampede at CMR showroom in Siddipet. The store had a special offer- a saree for rupees 10 only.! Crowd just barged in as the gates opened. Reportedly more than 15 people were injured and a woman also a gold chain, which was snatched from her neck. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/4x0gNFw0AE — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) February 16, 2019

A Hyderabad shopping mall's special offer for the ladies has resulted in utter chaos after hundreds of women thronged to the mall on Sunday to grab a saree at only Rs 10.A shop in the CMR shopping mall in Siddipet area had taken out an offer for women where they could shop a variety of sarees at just Rs 10, reported The News Minute.As women descended on the mall in hundreds, it led to a stampede-like situation leaving 15 people injured. Several women were also robbed off their jewellery.Visuals also show women breaking open the main shutter of the shopping mall and barging into the store that had announced the special discount offer. In another video, the injured women can be seen lying on the floor.The police have arrested the Mall Manager for negligence.According to the police, the narrow entrance of the store and the total mismanagement of the crowd caused the stampede."The stampede started after a woman fell from a narrow ramp which leads to the main entrance and three other women fell over her. This led to panic and a stampede-like situation. The shopping mall staff were ill-prepared," S Anjaneyulu, Siddipet I town inspector told TNM.Taking undue advantage of the ruckus, few women were robbed off the cash they were carrying and some women complaint that their gold chains were snatched.The women suffered minor injuries and returned home on receiving first aid.