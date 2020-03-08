Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

Telangana 'Honour Killing': Man Accused of Murdering Dalit Christian Son-in-law Commits Suicide

In September 2018, Maruti Rao was arrested in connection with the killing of the 23-year-old Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman (Rao's daughter) at Miryalguda.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 8, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana 'Honour Killing': Man Accused of Murdering Dalit Christian Son-in-law Commits Suicide
Representative Image.

Hyderabad: A man, accused of the 'honour-killing' of his Dalit Christian son-in-law in Telangana's Nalgonda district in September 2018, allegedly committed suicide at a lodge here, police said on Sunday.

Maruti Rao (54) was found dead at the Arya Vaisya Bhavan in the city's Khairatabad area. Based on preliminary investigation, the police said he allegedly committed suicide by consuming insecticide.

They said that Rao had arrived at the lodge on Saturday with his driver, Rajesh, who spent the night in the car.

However, on Sunday morning, when he did not take his wife's phone call, she called the driver. The driver, with the help of the lodge staff, broke the door open when there was no response from him upon knocking. "The staff of the lodge broke open the room door and found him lying dead on the cot," police said.

A suicide note purportedly written by Rao was found in the room in which he apologised to his wife and daughter, the police said. The two-line note said, "Sorry Girija. Amrutha, please go to your mother."

Rao's relatives suspect that he committed suicide because if the pressure of the cases against him.

On the complaint of lodge manager, police registered a suicide case and shifted the body to the city of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district – where the murder of son-in-law took place – after post-mortem at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

In September 2018, Maruti Rao, was among the seven arrested, including two men acquitted in the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya, in connection with the killing of the 23-year-old Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman (Rao's daughter) at Miryalguda.

Amrutha, Rao's daughter, had named him, along with her uncle, as the perpetrators of her husband's murder in what turned out to be a case of contract killing for Rs one crore, police had earlier said.

Rao, opposed to the marriage of his daughter, conspired with other accused to eliminate Kumar and also paid an advance of Rs 15 lakh, police had said.

The man's killing on September 14, 2018 had sparked outrage in the state.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the man walking out of a hospital in Miryalguda with his pregnant wife (Rao's daughter) when the assailant attacked him with a machete from behind, killing him instantaneously, police had said.

Amrutha gave birth to a baby boy last year and is currently staying with her in-laws at Miryalaguda.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram