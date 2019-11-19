Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife over Dowry, Giving Birth to Girl Child

In the complaint, the woman stated that she got married in 2011, but a few months into the marriage her husband and in-laws started demanding more dowry and harassed her.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Telangana Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife over Dowry, Giving Birth to Girl Child
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a man here for allegedly harassing his wife for giving birth to a girl child and pronouncing talaq thrice to her, police said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police on November 16 alleging that her husband pronounced triple talaq to separate from her on November 14.

Some relatives of the man including his mother were also booked for dowry harassment, they said. In the complaint, the woman stated that she got married in 2011, but a few months into the marriage her husband and in-laws started demanding more dowry and harassed her.

When the woman gave birth to a girl child, her husband and her family members started tormenting her physically, apparently peeved over her not delivering a boy. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC sections 498A (domestic violence), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) was registered.

The investigation is on, they said. The Parliament had on August 1 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that makes

instant triple talaq a criminal offence.

