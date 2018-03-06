English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Man Chops Off Son's Hand Over Phone, Porn Addiction
The incident took place in Pahadi Shareef area when Qureshi chopped off his son Khalid's hand with a butcher's knife when he was sleeping.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly chopping off his 19-year-old son's right hand as he was enraged with the teenager's addiction to watching films and porn on mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.
Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi, arrested on Monday, has been sent to jail on charges of attempt to murder, a police official said.
The incident took place in Pahadi Shareef area when Qureshi chopped off his son Khalid's hand with a butcher's knife when he was sleeping, the official added.
Qureshi was angry with his son, who works with a cable operator, for being addicted to films and porn at the cost of his work and health.
A couple of days ago, Khalid reportedly revolted against his father who warned him against the addiction.
The hand, slightly above the wrist, was severed with poor chances of recovery, the police said.
