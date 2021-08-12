Telangana Man Dies By Suicide Three Days Before His Marriage

A 24-year-old man died by suicide just three days before his marriage in Jagtial district of Telanagana on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as one Orangti Raju, a resident of Vellula village under Mettupali Mandal of the district.

“The young man was to get married on August 18. The reasons behind his act are yet to be ascertained,” said police.

According to the police, the deceased was in depression since the last few days. “The aggrieved family is also not able to reason out why their ward hanged himself to death,” said police.

Raju killed himself by hanging from a tree in his farm, while his family members were engaged in making preparations for his marriage. Raju was the eldest son and stayed with his parents, who are nurses.

Police added that they have sent Raju’s body for autopsy and questioning friends and family members to learn the reasons behind his act. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

“Everyone was very happy in the house. Since, Raju being the eldest, and his marriage being the first in the family, all were very happy and making preparations for the marriage,” said a relative of the victim.

“We are not able to understand why Raju took the extreme step,” added Raju’s father.

In another development, Telangana Police has arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of harassing a woman and abetment to suicide from Bandlagauda under Chandrayangutta police limits. The arrested has been identified as Asif.

