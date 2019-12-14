Take the pledge to vote

Drunk Telangana Man Rapes Mother-in-law in Punjagutta

Police said that the 34-year-old man entered the room of his mother-in-law on the night of November 13 and allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

December 14, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her son-in-law under the influence of alcohol at their House in Punjagutta area here, police said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old man entered the room of his mother-in-law on the night of November 13 and allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, they said based on the complaint filed by the woman on Friday.

The woman had been staying with her son-in-law and daughter for the past couple of years and on the day of the incident her daughter had left for the work.

Following a complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered against the man, who later apologised for the incident to his wife, police said. Further investigation is on, they said.

