Telangana: Man Hides Grandfather's Body in Fridge For Pension

A 22-year-old man hid his grandfather’s body in his refrigerator in Parkal rural area of the Warangal district of Telangana. He did so for about four days, according to sources, who added that he wanted the pension amount of his grandfather.

His grandfather was a retired teacher. The boy apparently feared that he would not get the pension amount deposited in the bank account if the death was disclosed. So, he tried to hide his grandfather’s death.

And the incident came to light only when the house owner inquired about the foul smell emanating from their flat followed by complaints from the neighbouring families.

A native of Kamaram village of Kamareddy district, Byram Balaiah (90), the victim, came to Parkal 10 years ago. He lost his wife Narsamma to Covid-19 two months ago. His son Harikishan who used to do “Paurohityam” died in a road accident in 2019.

Harikishan’s wife also died recently and his son Nikhil (22) stayed with his grandfather. Nikhil would use the pension money to run the house.

After the police were called, Nikhil broke down in tears and confessed that he stashed the body in the fridge as he has no money for conducting final rites.

Prima facie it appears that Balaiah dies of natural causes.

