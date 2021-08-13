Telangana Man Keeps Grandfather's Body in Fridge, Says Had No Money for Last Rites

A man in Telangana kept the body of his grandfather in the fridge at their house as he had no money to perform his last rites, police said on Thursday.

The shocking incident came to light at Parkala in Warangal district after neighbours complained to police about foul smell emanating from a house.

Police officers who searched the house found the body of 93-year-old Balaiah, a retired teacher, in the fridge. When they questioned his grandson Nikhil, he revealed that Balaiah died of ill health three days ago.

Nikhil, 23, told police that since he had no money to perform the last rites of his grandfather, he kept the body in the fridge.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaramaiah said they registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigation. The body was sent for an autopsy.

The police were verifying the statement given by Nikhil. Balaiah, a retired teacher and a native of Kamareddy district, was living with his grandson in a rented house. They were meeting their expenses from Balaiah’s pension.

The police officer said they were trying to find out if Nikhil kept the body in fridge to ensure that the pension did not stop.

