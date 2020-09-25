Telangana Man Killed by Wife’s Family in Suspected Case of Honour Killing Despite Being Counselled by Cops

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28-year old man was allegedly abducted and murderedfor marrying a woman belonging to a different caste, policesaid on Friday. Nine people suspected to be involved in the case are incustody.

According to police, relatives of Avanthi Reddy'forcibly' took her and her husband Hemanth, who got marriedagainst the wishes of her family about three months ago, onThursday in a car. While the girl managed to escape, Hemanth was taken awayin the vehicle, they said.

The man's body was found in Sangareddy, on the outskirtsof the city, in the wee hours of Friday. "We received a complaint at around 6.30 PM from the boysfather on Thursday and immediately we alerted all check postsand toll gates.

We have formed special parties as soon as we received acomplaint," a police official said. According to Avanthi, the police took her and her in-lawsto Sangareddy to where the body of Hemanth was found, toidentify the corpse.

"My cousins and uncle took me and my husband forcibly ina vehicle.. I managed to escape from the vehicle andimmediately alerted my in-laws and police," she toldreporters. Avanthi said she and Hemanth were in love for the pastseveral years and had tied the knot in June.

Earlier, parents of the couple were counselled by thepolice.

