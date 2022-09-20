Telangana: Man Poisoned to Death by Unknown Pillion-Rider Who Asked for Lift

In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Khammam district, a biker was poisoned to death by a stranger, to whom he had offered a lift. The incident was reported in Banapuram village of Mudigonda Mandal in Khammam district on Monday, when Jamal, a 50-year-old farmer, was travelling from his native village of Bopparam to Gundrai on his motorcycle.

According to police, when Jamal reached Vallabhi village, a stranger stopped him and requested for a lift.

The victim agreed to the stranger’s request. But after travelling for a short distance, the unknown pillion rider administered a poisonous injection on Jamal’s thigh, police said.

Unable to bear the severe pain, Jamal stopped the bike on the roadside. Meanwhile, the stranger fled the scene saying that he will take a lift from a friend who was coming in the same direction.

Hearing Jamal’s screams, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to him. However, before they could do anything, he collapsed and lost consciousness. The farmers took Jamal to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

The police said that they have recovered a syringe from the place where the incident occurred and formed special teams to nab the accused.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here