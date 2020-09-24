Telangana Man Tortures 4-year-old Daughter, Spits on Her, Threatens to Slit Her Throat; Arrested

A man has been arrested in Telangana for torturing his wife and two daughters. The child and the woman have been sent to a home run by the government for women in distress.

The incident was reported from Doma block of Vikarabad district on Hyderabad outskirts. It came to light after his wife landed up at the police station on Tuesday, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

The man reportedly used to slap his four-year-old daughter, threaten to slit her throat with knife and spit on her face. He used to mentally torture them with abusive slurs.

The accused, Azeemuddin, is a bus conductor by profession and used to torture his wife and daughters regularly in an inebriated state.

“On Monday night, he came drunk and began beating wife, but she managed to escape. Then, he caught hold of the second daughter and gave her a tight slap. He then spit on her repeatedly,” the cops said.

To add to the misery of the woman, her parents and in-laws didn’t come to her rescue. She then approached the police.

"He married her in 2014 hoping she would get a job as she had done teacher training course. She did not get one. He was also upset about having two daughters," a police officer said.