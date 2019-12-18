Telangana Man Who Escaped From Jail Rapes and Murders 29-year-old Woman, Body Found Decomposed

Hyderabad: A 29-year old woman, who was missing since December 5, was raped and murdered in Medak district of Telangana and her body was found in a decomposed state on the outskirts of Ramayampet area, police said on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man who has was earlier arrested in two murder cases has been taken into custody for the heinous crime, the cops said, adding that he had escaped from legal custody previously.

According to the police, the accused had met the victim’s husband in jail and had tried to contact him on the phone after he got out. His call was answered by the woman and he had then befriended her.

On the pretext of showing her hidden money and gold, police said the accused took the woman to an isolated area on December 5 and raped her. He killed her soon after and dumped the body at a nearby location, they added.

Soon after she went missing, a complaint was registered at a local police station. Her body was found a week later in the outskirts Ramayampet, which is 90 km away from the victim’s native place.

Based on evidence from CCTV footage, police said they were able to nab the accused. Cops said the footage showed the two of them on the bike together on the day of the crime. Days later, the accused was found travelling on the victim’s bike. He was stopped by the cops and the vehicle registration details were cross-checked, the police said.

Police also examined call data records to narrow down on the suspect, they said.

DSP Kiran Kumar said the accused is a repeat offender and had “killed two people in the past for property and money.” “He attacked an auto driver and stole his vehicle. He also escaped from custody in one of these cases,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (murder), section 376 (rape) and other sections under the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the accused already has pending cases of extortion and a case for escaping from legal custody. The accused has been on the ‘rowdy sheeters’ list in a local police station in Dichpally, Nizamabad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.