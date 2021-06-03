Telangana May Lift Lockdown After June 9 Amid a Dip in Covid-19 Cases, Fatalities

The Telangana government is likely to lift the lockdown — which has been in place since May 12 — after June 9 in the wake of coronavirus cases showing a declining trend.

State Health Director Srinivas Rao on Thursday said that because of the lockdown, Covid-19 cases and fatalities have been significantly going down. “If they further decrease, the government may consider lifting the lockdown,” he said at a press conference.

“We are also able to see a dip in the positivity rate (currently) at 2 per cent as the government took measures to break the chain of virus,” he added.

In the last 24 hours, Telangana reported 2,261 fresh cases, while the recoveries stood at 3,043 and fatalities at 15, Rao said.

The government had first imposed the lockdown on May 12 for a period of 10 days, which was then extended till May 28, and further till June 9.

State has 9 lakh doses of vaccines

Rao further said Telangana currently has 9 lakh doses of vaccines and is, at present, administering jabs to students going abroad for studies.

The health director also said the government is taking action over 185 complaints received against 114 hospitals, including 72 hospitals in Hyderabad, 37 in Ranga Reddy and 48 in Medchal districts over Covid-related matters.

Rao also informed that more isolation centres have been opened up in the villages to help curb the spread of infection.

