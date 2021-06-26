CHANGE LANGUAGE
Telangana Min KT Rama Rao Inaugurates 2BHK Houses Scheme for Poor

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated state's 2BHK houses scheme. (Image: Twitter)

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated state’s 2BHK houses scheme and offered 330 units of such houses to the poor through a lottery system. Calling it a “proud" moment, he said that the state government is committed to to give a top priority to welfare of poor.

“Without giving a single rupee bribe the poor can get their houses and I am fortunate to handover the documents and keys to the beneficiaries," he said during the inaugural event.

“The Govt has constructed 330 units of 2 BHK Dignity Houses at Ambedkar Nagar at a cost of Rs 28.05 Crores. This housing colony has facilities such as lifts, CC Roads, Shops amongst others," he tweeted.

He also asked the house owners to maintain cleanliness in the housing society and also focus to protect the environment.

No other state in India gives such 2 BHK houses for the poor in the country and credit goes to K Chandrasekhar Rao, he added.

He also informed that the Telangana government is spending Rs 45,000 crore for welfare of people through multiple schemes.

first published:June 26, 2021, 23:19 IST