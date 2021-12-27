Telangana Min Says 70 Lakh Jabs Needed, Directs Officials to Start Preparatory Work to Administer Booster Dose

As the Centre issued guidelines for Covid-19 booster dose, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday instructed the health officials to get ready for the task and said 70 lakh jabs will be needed for the vaccination drive. At a high-level meeting with officials, he said as the first dose is completed, the second dose is to be completed besides booster doses as per central government guidelines.

According to the last reports, the nation saw 587 omicron cases. Telangana reported 41 cases and the Centre issued guidelines to states to check the same through curbs till January 31. The Centre in letters to the states instructed not to ease curbs on New Year, festivals, public meetings, rallies and follow protocols. The Niti Aayog has informed that Telangana bagged the third rank in health services in the country.

During the meeting, Harish Rao said that the central government’s guidelines are to be followed to give booster doses to people. He also directed the officials concerned to keep ready 70 lakhs of doses for vaccination to cover all. Those around 15 to 18 years and 60 years would get doses as per central guidelines, he added.

Asking them to make necessary arrangements for completing the vaccination drive, Harish Rao said that the people should follow protocols of wearing masks and taking vaccines.

The officials apprised the minister of less severity of Omicron, fast spread, steps taken to check it, tests at airport and services at TIMS and recovery in the state. On this, the minister asked them to take up vaccination drives to offer booster doses as per central guidelines.

The minister also asked the official to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre on the booster dose to cover the aged people and children.

The Minister said that the government is ready to tackle Omicron cases and people should wear masks and take vaccines. He said that the Government is prepared to tackle Omicron and Covid-19 issues in the state.

