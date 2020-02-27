Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Minister Orders Suspension of Police Constable Who Kicked Man Protesting Death of Daughter

Earlier, municipal administration minister and ruling TRS working president K T Rama Rao had said he would bring the matter to the notice of the state Home Minister.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Minister Orders Suspension of Police Constable Who Kicked Man Protesting Death of Daughter
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday decided to suspend a police constable who allegedly kicked a man who was protesting over the death of his 16-year-old daughter near here.

Taking a serious view of the alleged kicking incident, which has gone viral, state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali directed the Sangareddy district Superintendent of Police to take action against the constable.

An official release said the minister ordered the SP to initiate action suspending the police constable(349), N Sridhar who "manhandled" the man.

Earlier, municipal administration minister and ruling TRS working president K T Rama Rao said he would bring the matter to the notice of the state Home Minister."Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of Govt officials," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

The man protesting over the death of his daughter, who allegedly committed suicide, was purportedly kicked by the policeman after he tried to stop police personnel from taking her body inside the mortuary of a state-run hospital on Wednesday.

Earlier, tension prevailed when some students and others forcibly took the teenager's body from the mortuary towards the private institute, where she studied, to hold a protest after her family members and relatives accused the college management of negligence for her death, sources said.

Police, who managed to stop the group, brought the body that was kept inside a mortuary freezer box back to the hospital, even as a video purportedly showing a policeman kicking the girl's father, who attempted to stop police from shifting the body, went viral.

The girl's parents had earlier blamed the college management of negligence leading to her death and had demanded compensation from them, police said.

Following the incident, the Sangareddy district police "attached" the policeman to the headquarters and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram