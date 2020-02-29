Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken at Public Event to Dispel Fears Around Spread of Coronavirus

New Delhi: At a time when governments across the world are enabling efficient methods to battle the coronavirus outbreak and are using creative ways to create awareness around it, Telangana has decided to do things differently.

In a display of confidence, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav among others were seen digging into chicken pieces at a public event in Hyderabad on Friday. The public act was motivated to dispel fears that the virus is spread by eating chicken and eggs.

The virus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, has now spread to more than 40 countries. The United States is the latest country to be hit by the outbreak as officials reported a third case on Friday. US citizens have been warned against non-essential travel to Italy, a top destination for US tourists, over the growing coronavirus epidemic.

The death toll in Italy reached 21 with as many as 820 people being tested positive with COVID-19. Iceland confirmed its first case after a man in his forties, who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Australia has reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 25.

Japan has recorded 940 cases of COVID-19 cases including 11 deaths. This includes 705 infections on Diamond Princess cruise including 6 deaths, 221 domestic cases and 14 returnees from abroad.

Following deaths in mainland China's Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have started, the global death toll has reached to 2,922.

