1-min read

Telangana Ministers KTR, Harish Rao Inaugurate Ranganayaka Sagar Project, Release Godavari Water Into Reservoir

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the long-cherished dream has come true and attributed its success to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 24, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao inaugurating Ranaganayak Sagar project in Siddipet district.
Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao inaugurating Ranaganayak Sagar project in Siddipet district.

Hyderabad: Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao inaugurated the Ranaganayaka Sagar project in Chandrapur village in Siddipet district on Friday. They let out water from Godavari into the Ranganayaka Sagar project from the surge pool.

The water was lifted from a height of 90 metres from Kaleshwaram site to 490 meters at Ranganayaka Sagar site. The highly anticipated project brought considerable cheer to local farmers.

The reservoir was built on 2,300 acres of land acquired by farmers, and the cost of the project was Rs 3,300 crores. With a capacity of 3 tmc ft, the project seeks to irrigate 1.10 lakh acres of parched land in Siddipet, Siricilla and a few parts of Janagoan districts.

The reservoir also fills 400 lakes and check dams through the canals of Ranganayak Sagar reservoir.

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the long-cherished dream of the people has come true and attributed its success to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He thanked the engineers and workers for their coordinated efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of people.

“Before the bifurcation, the state had neglected the area and its people became migrant labours. KCR achieved Telangana, completed Kaleswharam, brought waters to Sidhipet. The railway lane, too, will be started soon,” Harish Rao said.

He added that KCR has completed the project and has ensured the supply of water to the Siddipet’s dry areas.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said that they were lucky to inaugurate this project, which was supposed to be inaugurated by the chief minister.

“KCR has put in persistent efforts and soon Telangana will be the seed bowl of India. Our dream to irrigate 1.10 crore acres will be coming true in the future. We hope to see a green revolution in the state,” KT Rama Rao added.

He assured the people that all assistance would be provided to Siddipet, especially for the development of agro-based industries and IT sector. Later, the ministers felicitated engineers and labourers who were part of the construction team of the reservoir.

