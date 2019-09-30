Telangana MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy Distributes Free Medicines Amid Dengue Menace

As the plague of Dengue continues to persist in Telangana, MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy distributed free homeopathy medicines to prevent dengue in the state’s Chilukanagar area. The camp was organised by Chilukanagar Coordination Committee members B Praveen Mudhiraj, Y Kondal Reddy and K Ravinder Mudhiraj and they received great appreciation from the MLA for this initiative to fight dengue.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years during the monsoon season. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.

World Health Organisation has described dengue as a fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighbourhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.

Severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions. The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

Reddy is an MLA from Telangana Rashtra Samhiti. During the free medicines camp, he also called upon people to keep their surroundings clean. Several other TRS leaders including Ambati Jagadish Mudhiraj, M Ramesh, A Bal Reddy, P Narsing Rao, P Naresh, T Sampath, Subadra, Andal, Saritha, Lakshmi were also present in the event.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are worst hit by this mosquito-borne disease this year. A similar initiative was also taken up by AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) in old Hyderabad few days back.

AIMIM along with the doctors from Owaisi Groups of Hospitals organised a ‘Free Fever Screening Medical Camp’ in the Old City of Hyderabad. The camp was inaugurated by the city mayor Bonthu Rammohan and AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Owaisi Health Center in Talabkatta on September 18.

