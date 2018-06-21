English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telangana NEET Counselling 2018 Process Begins Today, Apply by 26th June
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences is organizing the online admissions and NEET 2018 counselling for admissions undergraduate medical and dental courses.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Telangana NEET Counselling 2018 Process has begun on its official website tsmedadm.tsche.in.
The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences(KNRUHS), Warangal is organizing the online admissions and NEET 2018 counselling for admissions Undergraduate Medical and Dental Courses Admissions under Competent Authority Quota seats i.e. the seats in Government Medical / Dental Colleges after contributing 15% of seats to All India Quota and Category ‘A’ seats - 50% of intake in Private Un-aided, Non-Minority, and Minority Medical colleges, Private Un-aided, Non-Minority Dental Colleges & Army Dental College, Hyderabad affiliated to KNR UHS, Warangal for the academic year 2018-19.
The candidates must meet the NEET 2018 Cutoff viz 50th Percentile for General Category candidates, 45th Percentile for Persons with Disability (OC), and 40th Percentile for SC/ST/BC & PH of SC/ST/BC category.
The interested and eligible candidates must login to the website tsmedadm.tsche.in and register on or before 26th June 2018, 1PM. OC and BC candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs.3000 + Bank Charges, while SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs.2500 + Bank Charges only.
Candidates can download and read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://knruhs.in/public_org/assets/documents/1370_NOTIFICATIONFORREGISTRATION1819.pdf
