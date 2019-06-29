Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana NEET Merit List 2019 Declared at knruhs.in. Check Your Name, Rank Here

The Telangana centered NEET 2019 Merit List also known as Telangana NEET 2019 Merit List or TS NEET 2019 Merit List is now available at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences official website

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Telangana NEET Merit List 2019 Declared at knruhs.in. Check Your Name, Rank Here
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Telangana NEET Merit List 2019 Released | The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) located in Warangal, Telangana has declared the state-level provisional NEET 2019 Merit List on June 28. The Telangana centered NEET 2019 Merit List which is also termed as Telangana NEET 2019 Merit List or TS NEET 2019 Merit List is now available at the University’s official website knruhs.in in a PDF file.

The Telangana NEET Merit List 2019 carries names of qualifying candidates who have passed the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2019 examination and have applied online under competent authority quota. These candidates can participate in TS Medical Counselling 2019 round for securing admissions in MBBS and BDS courses.

The complete PDF version of TS NEET 2019 MBBS BDS Merit List can be accessed here.

Steps to Download Telangana NEET Merit List 2019

Follow the steps given below for NEET 2019 Merit List –

Step 1- Visit the official website of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana: knruhs.in

Step 2: On homepage, there is Telangana MBBS/BDS 2019 Merit List download link, click on it

Step 3- The PDF file of Provisional Telangana NEET Merit List 2019, TS NEET 2019 Merit List, TS MBBS BDS Merit List 2019 will open

Step 4- Enter roll number or name to know your Telangana NEET 2019 Merit List rank

