Telangana: Newly Married Woman Among Three Dead in Heavy Rain

Three persons, including a newly married woman died and a boy was reported missing, in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana over the past 24 hours, police said on Monday. Two women including a bride died in Vikarabad district after their car with four other occupants, including the groom, was swept away on Sunday night while the vehicle was crossing a bridge, with a nearby tank overflowing following heavy rains in the area, they said.

The couple who got married last week along with other family members were returning to their village after attending a post-marriage ceremony. Three people including the bridegroom and the car driver managed to rescue themselves while the bodies of the bride and another woman, who were sitting at the rear side of the car were recovered 4 km away on Monday, a senior police official told PTI, adding efforts were on to trace a boy, who also got washed away. In another incident reported in Shankarpally, a 70-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling was swept away on Sunday night while crossing a bridge which was overflowing with water from a stream which was in spate.

Four other occupants of the car escaped while the vehicle along with the body of the elderly man in it was found on Monday, a police official said. Following incessant rain over the past few days, streams and rivulets are overflowing in some parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad centre, warned that heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana. As per the weather report, Mallaram in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 101.8 mm till 4 pm on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here