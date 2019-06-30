Telangana Officer on Plantation Drive Thrashed by Mob Allegedly Led by TRS MLA's Brother

Hyderabad: A woman forest range officer in Telangana’s Sarsala village and her colleagues were attacked allegedly by TRS leader Koneru Krishna, when the officials were heading to plant saplings as part of the government's 'Haritha Haram' green initiative programme.

According to the Forest Department, the attack was led by local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Konaru Krishna, who is Vice-Chairman of zilla parishad.

In a video which went viral, C Anitha, Forest Range Officer is seen standing on top of a tractor while trying to escape from the attack. But, the villagers, including the TRS leader were seen attacking her with sticks. Despite multiple requests, the mob thrashed her, until a few of other policemen intervened to pacify the mob.

In the attack led by Krishna, the woman officer was injured seriously and immediately shifted to Kaghaznagar for medical treatment and other necessary formalities, Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional officer said.

Superintendent of Police Malla Reddy said Koneru Krishna, brother of TRS MLA Koneru Kannappa, has been arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC.

The Forest Divisional Officer had alleged that the MLA’s brother and the locals carried out the attack as they had a ‘malafide intention’ to occupy the Reserve Forest land.

The officials had taken up the afforestation programme under the Kaleshwaram Project, a 80,000 crore worth mega irrigation project in Telangana.

Around 20 hectares of degraded forest land had been selected for compensatory afforestation plantation in the Reserve Forest Blocks of Kadamba under Kaghaznagar range. The officers were present at the location to supervise the plantation drive.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Asifabad, there were about 50 policemen and forest officials present at the spot.

Police apprehended Krishna, who is the main accused of the case. He had also tendered his resignation as Zilla Parishad vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the incident. I a tweet, he said, "I strongly condemn the atrocious behaviour of Koneru Krishna who attacked a forest officer who was doing her job. He has been arrested & a case booked already; no one is above law of the land.

Soon after the incident, the opposition slammed the ruling party and demanded stringent action on the local leader.

“The CM has not made any statement, nor did the Home minister. The MLA is not seen. Cases have to be booked and prosecuted. BJP demands an immediate action and an explanation by the chief minister regarding this unacceptable behavior,” BJP Spokesperson Krishnasagar Rao told News18.