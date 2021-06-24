Telangana On Way to Touch Milestone of One Crore Vaccination

Telangana is getting over the Corona crisis successfully and in a couple of days the state will reach the one-crore vaccination milestone.

Talking to media persons, Health Director Srinivas Rao said that the state has already given shots to 97 lakhs of people. He said the plans are on to provide vaccines to about 2.2 crore people in Telangana. “We would get 21 lakh doses soon and continue the inoculation drive,” he said.

The director clarified that out of about 97 lakh shots given, 83 lakh got the first dose. He also said that there is no need for panic on the Delta variant. “It is not reported in our state and we will tackle a future situation like the third wave with all measures,” he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Sommesh Kumar are monitoring the Corona cases with all measures. The government is offering seamless services to check virus and implementing a better plan in the future as well, he said.

Rao added that the teachers will get preference in vaccination and they can get vaccinated by showing their identity cards.

“We have to get 21 lakhs of doses from the Centre, and 100 health centres in GHMC area and mobile vans offer vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, a health bulletin said that in 24 hours state saw 1,114 new positive cases, 1,280 recoveries and 12 deaths

