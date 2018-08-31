English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018: 9355 Junior Secretary Posts, Apply from at 3rd Sept 2018 at tspri.cgg.gov.in
TSPRI is scheduled to begin the application process for this mega recruitment drive on Monday, 3rd September 2018, next week. The application window will close on 11th September 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Telangana Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 9355 vacancies for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary has been released by the Office of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment, Hyderabad, on its official website - tspri.cgg.gov.in.
TSPRI is scheduled to begin the application process for this mega recruitment drive on Monday, 3rd September 2018, next week. The application window will close on 11th September 2018. Also, candidates must ensure they pay the application fee on or before 10th September 2018.
‘Junior Panchayat Secretary Notification- Further details like Vacancies, Qualifications, etc will be available on this website after 05:00PM today’ read a notification on the official website. Thereby interested candidates must visit the official website to know the eligibility criteria, age-limit, remuneration, selection process and other details about the Telangana Junior Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018.
Meanwhile, candidates can read the employment notification at the url mentioned below:
https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/GJWebFiles/36/156.pdf
