Telangana Govt Allows Reopening of Bars, Clubs & Tourism Bars; Instructs 'Deep Cleaning' and Sanitisation

Hyderabad: As part of the 'unlock' phase, the Telangana government on Friday permitted reopening bars, clubs and tourism bars with immediate effect and prescribed conditions to be followed which include provision of thermal screening at entrance of bar and hand sanitizers. "After careful examination of the matter, Government hereby permits to reopen all the Bars, Clubs & Tourism Bars with immediate effect, duly following conditions," a Memo issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The conditions include provision of Non-touch infrared Thermometers/ Thermal screening at entrance of bar, maintaining proper queue management and hygiene conditions, crowd management in parking lots and provision for hand sanitizer. The other conditions are wearing of masks by Bar staff and crew, ban on gatherings, musical events, dance floors, maintaining proper ventilation in the premises.

The memo also said "deep cleaning" and sanitization of entire Bar premises should be done in the morning and evening every day. Sanitization should be done before a new customer occupies a seat.