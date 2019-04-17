English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana PG Medical-Dental Admission: Online Counseling For PG Courses To Begin From April 20
Online Counseling for PG Medical-Dental seat allotment for MD, MS, and MDS under management quota in different colleges of Telangana will take place on April 20-21 depending on the rank of a candidate.
Image for representation/PTI photo
Telangana PG Medical/ Dental Admission I The first phase of online counseling for admission to both Telangana State PG courses in Medical and Telangana State PG Courses in Dental is scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to April 21. The notification for online counseling for various Medical and Dental PG Courses in Telangana was issued by the official website of Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences at knruhs.in (https://knruhs.in/welcome).
According to the official notification, the exam conducting authority KNRUHS, Online Counseling for PG Medical-Dental seat allotment for MD, MS, and MDS under management quota in different colleges of Telangana will take place on April 20-21 depending on the rank of a candidate.
Telangana PG Medical 2019 Online Counseling: Things to know
• Candidate securing rank within 1-500 has to participate in the process on April 20 whereas rank holder beyond 501 has to participate for Telangana PG Medical Online Counseling on April 21.
• For Telangana State Dental Online Counseling, there is no day-wise admission counseling. All qualifying candidates can participate in Telangana State PG online counselling on April 21.
• Candidate has to get his/her original documents verified or attested as per the requirement.
• Candidate has to deposit a non-refundable counseling fee of Rs. 2500 for the online counseling for PG Medical-Dental admissions and it can be paid online as well as at the help centers during the counseling.
• Candidate has to also submit a demand draft of Rs. 49600 on securing PG Medical-Dental admission seat during counseling.
• Successful verification of the documents, fee payments and receipt of the certificates will lead to positive seat allotment in PG Courses for Telangana State Medical-Dental colleges.
• On securing admission on a medical or dental seat for PG courses in Telangana State, a candidate will receive an allotment letter with the name of the allotted college and course commencement date.
Events for the next phase of Online Counseling of Telangana PG Medical-Dental are expected to be declared soon. Keep a check on the official website for more updates on Telangana PG Medical 2019 Online Counseling.
