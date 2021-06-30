Telangana Plans More Food Processing Units, Zones to Procure & Market Farm Yield

Telangana is looking to get more food processing units and zones in a bid to procure and market farm produce to support the farmers in the state, according to Industries and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao.

The government will accord top priority to production of paddy and palm oil, keeping in mind the future needs, Rao said after a meeting with state cabinet ministers.

He also instructed officials to come up with a plan to augment the number of food processing zones and units across the state.

“We plan to support the farmers… Food processing units and zones will be strengthened to procure and market farm yield. These units will help get crops such as paddy, chilli, millets, oil, vegetables, fruits and others,” said Rao.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Kamalakar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended the meeting, among others.

Rao called upon the farmers to give priority to producing paddy and palm oil, and also assured them of benefits in future through food processing units.

Stating that they are witnessing a green revolution in the state, Rao attributed increased farm production to the completion of irrigation projects and implementation of development programmes in Telangana.

Rao further said that they have received 350 applications for food processing units, and asked the officials to extend time to get more companies involved.

