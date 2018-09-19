English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Police Nab 'Shutter-breaker' Gang Kingpin From Bihar's 'Chor' Junction
The police team from Telangana had arrived at Ghorasahan station in search of members of the ‘Shutter-breaker gang’, which is known for swiftly breaking shutters of branded showrooms and fleeing with valuables within minutes.
The members of the Shutter-breaker gang are believed to be residents of Ghorasahan, but were never found living there
Motihari: It was a usual scene for the people of Ghorasahan near Motihari in Bihar when a team of Telangana police arrived at the station last Tuesday with sketches and CCTV footage. But, the local police quickly understood that somewhere in the country shutters were broken and valuables stolen.
The police team from Telangana had arrived at Ghorasahan station in search of members of the ‘Shutter-breaker gang’, which is known for swiftly breaking shutters of branded showrooms and fleeing with valuables within minutes. The members are believed to be residents of Ghorasahan, but were never found living there.
Earlier, police from various states had visited the place with identical documents, but in vain. However, it was a lucky day for the Telangana police.
The police arrested main accused of the gang, Mohammad Mumataz, hiding at his home in Veerta Chauk. Mumataz was wanted in 23 cases of looting valuables such as laptops, watches, mobile handsets from popular showrooms in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu.
Sub Divisional police officer Alok Kumar Singh told News18 that Mumataz was nabbed after the police traced the location of his mobile phone.
"The Telangana police informed us that Mumataz and his gang's modus operandi was same as the other robbers hailing from Ghorasahan, which is to swiftly break shutters of branded showrooms and rob valuables within minutes", Singh said.
The geographical proximity with Nepal help such gangs cross the border and flee, Singh said when asked how the place got the name ‘Chor Junction’.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
