Telangana Police Nabs 'Serial Killer' Who Murdered 18 Women After Wife Left Him 'Revengeful'

Telangana police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man allegedly involved in 18 cases of murder of women, besides other offences. With his arrest, two recent cases of murder of women have been detected.

According to a report by India Today, police sprung into action after the murder of a woman called Venkatamma, whose faced accused Maina Ramulu burnt with petrol beyond recognition. A 20-day-long extensive investigation was launched and Ramulu was arrested. He had previously been serving a jail sentence and had escaped from Erragadda hospital in 2011.

The man, a stone cutter, was apprehended by the sleuths of city police Task Force and the police of Rachakonda Commissionerate. Earlier, he was arrested in 21 cases, including 16 cases of murder for gain, and four property offences.

What was His Motive?

He got married at the age of 21, but his wife eloped with another man within a short period and he bore a grudge against women since then, police said. He started his criminal activity in 2003, targeting single women by offering them money for sexual favours.

He would kill his victims after consuming liquor or toddy with them and then flee after stealing their valuables, police added.

"His modus operandi is to target women visiting toddy shops. So far, he killed 18 women in the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts," Mahesh Bhagwat, CP Rachakonda told India Today.

Had Escaped Prison

He was given a life sentence by a court in February 2011. Later, Ramulu was admitted to a mental hospital in Erragadda for treatment while he was serving his term at the Cherlapally Central Jail. Ramulu and five others escaped from the hospital in December 2011.

"After escaping, accused Maina Ramulu committed more murders for gains within the limits of Bowenpally PS (Hyderabad), Chanda Nagar PS (Cyberabad) and Dundigal PS (Cyberabad)," said Anjani Kumar, CP Hyderabad.

He had been arrested by police in 2013, but later released from the jail in 2018 after an appeal petition in the high court. The report by India Today states Ramulu later committed two murders — one within the limits of Shamirpet PS of Cyberabad, and another in Patancheru PS limits of Sangareddy district. Arrested again, he came out of jail in July and killed at least two women.