Telangana Police Reports First Fatality as Hyderabad Constable Dies of Coronavirus

A police constable died of coronavirus at a hospital here, Telangana's Director General of Police Mahender Reddy said on Thursday. It's the first fatality in Telangana police force due to Covid-19.

The police chief tweeted Dayakar Reddy, 37, a Covid-19 frontline warrior of the Hyderabad city police, died of coronavirus on Wednesday night at the Gandhi Hospital. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The government and the Telangana police will stand by and support the family in this hour of distress," he said.

The constable, posted at one of the check-posts in the old city, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

According to the police sources, he was shifted on Sunday to the Nature Cure Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms. The next day he tested positive and was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The health department personnel collected samples of his family members in Vanasthalipuram. Some police officers working with the constable were also sent for screening.

Hyderabad remained the Covid-19 hotspot in the state, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of 1,661 cases. Majority of 40 fatalities were also reported from Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal.

