Telangana Police SI Accused of Sexual Harassment Suspended

The sub-inspector of Maripeda police station in Mehbubabad district of Telangana has been accused of sexually harassing a trainee female colleague on Monday night.

A trainee police sub-inspector lodged a complaint with the Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi on Tuesday alleging that Maripeda sub-inspector P Srinivas Reddy made sexual advances at her during night patrolling under his police limits.

The accused police sub-inspector has been suspended, according to news agency ANI.

The woman SI of the 2020 batch, hailing from the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district had joined duty 20 days ago after completion of her training. She was allotted to the Warangal police commissionerate. She was posted at the Maripeda police station of Mahabubabad district by the Warangal CP.

The accused SI P Srinivas Reddy, who belongs to the batch of 2014, hails from the Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district. He had reportedly directed her to come with him on a special assignment although the trainee SI had requested not to take her along on this assignment.

On Monday night, she accompanied him on his night duty in the official vehicle. In her complaint, the complainant alleged that Srinivas Reddy made unwelcome advances towards her when they reached a secluded place and also attempted to molest her.

“I managed to escape from him,” she mentions in her complaint. Mahabubabad SP Nadyala Koti Reddy told the press that the woman cop visited the Warangal CP along with her parents. “Since I was busy in connection with a smuggling case, she approached the CP directly,” the SP said.

Sources said that Srinivas Reddy, who earlier worked at Garla PS, Kesamudram PS, and Matwada PS, is said to be a close relative of the wife of a high-ranking officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here