Telangana Police Starts WhatsApp Group to Help Volunteers Give Essential Services to Poor

Telangana Police opened a helpline group on WhatsApp to help volunteers and civil society organisations who are providing food and essential services to those who are stranded in the state due to the lockdown.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:April 3, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Telangana Police Starts WhatsApp Group to Help Volunteers Give Essential Services to Poor
Representative Image. Volunteers distribute food among needy people during a nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Noida. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The police, civil society organisations and volunteers from across Telangana have joined forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic by helping the disadvantaged during the lockdown.

To ensure coordination, the Telangana Police started a WhatsApp group to help the supply of dry ration, food and essential services to migrant workers, shelter homes, and others who are stranded in the state due to the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the disease.

Officials operating the hotline number said they get a dozen phone calls daily regarding donation and those who need supplies. “We forward messages or calls by someone who needs help to designated departments. Once the message gets forwarded, NGO’s operating nearby are contacted, and volunteers reach the spot to provide them with the required essential services,” officials were quoted as saying.

Telangana reported 154 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which include 128 active cases and three discharges.

Individuals who wish to contribute and help those in need during the lockdown period can register via messaging on the official WhatsApp number — +91 94906 17523

