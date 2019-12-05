Telangana Police to Set up Special Team to Investigate Hyderabad Vet's Rape and Murder

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Thursday intensified its probe into the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian and set up a special team to investigate the case.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that seven special teams have been set up. Each team, comprising seven members, will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash Reddy for exclusive investigation and the filing of a chargesheet in court. Sajjanar has ordered the teams to file the chargesheet within a month.

According to the police, all seven teams will work on different aspects of the case, including cross-questioning of the accused, collection of evidence, forensic and DNA investigation, and legal proceedings.

Four suspects were arrested last week for the gang-rape and murder of a 22-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found a day earlier near Shadnagar town. The four arrested include a lorry driver and a cleaner and have been identified as Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao said women safety should be the top priority of the state government.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the police department, Rao directed them to take necessary measures for women safety.

“Act tough on the miscreants, especially the ones who create nuisance by drinking in public places and near wine shops. Seize such wine shops if they are found flouting the rules,” he said.

Referring to the nation-wide outrage over the dastardly act and calls ranging from lynching to instant death punishment to the four arrested men, he said even in cases like terror attack in Mumbai, it took a long time to execute the death penalty.

"I am as much keen, as much passionate as anybody else in India to see the end of those four fellows. But, unfortunately, being in the government, I cannot be taking the same stand, I cannot be saying hang them in public immediately or shoot them... That is not how the system works," he said.

"To be able to get that done lawfully, there were a lot of things that come in the way," the Municipal Administration Minister, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Rao instructed the police to identify problematic locations and increase security measures in those areas. He also asked officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to impose penalties on owners of old and unmaintained buildings that have turned into hubs for anti-social elements.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.