1-min read

Telangana Postpones All Common Entrance Tests Due to Extension of COVID-19 Lockdown Till April 30

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) said that all common entrance tests stand postponed due to extension of lockdown by the government. The new dates will be announced later.

IANS

Updated:April 12, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Telangana Postpones All Common Entrance Tests Due to Extension of COVID-19 Lockdown Till April 30
Representative image.

Hyderabad: With the lockdown extended till April 30, authorities in Telangana on Sunday announced postponement of TS EAMCET and all other common entrance tests for admissions into professional courses scheduled in May.

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) said that all common entrance tests stand postponed due to extension of lockdown by the government. The new dates will be announced later.

It also announced that the last date for payment of fee and submission of online applications for all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) without late fee is extended up to May 5.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was scheduled in the first and second weeks of May.

Other CETs scheduled in May include TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy, TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) and TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA courses.

Andhra Pradesh has also postponed all CETs scheduled to be held in May due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

