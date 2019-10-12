Telangana Protesting Workers Intensify Agitation, Plan Week-long Programme As CM Rao Unwilling to Negotiate

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that there will be no negotiation with the workers on strike as they will not be treated as employs of the corporation in any circumstances.

The Chief Minister also announced that the school's Dussehra holidays have been extended to 19th October and necessary arrangement are being made to restore the transport facilities.

Rao reviewed on the situation arising from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike in Pragati Bhavan with state transport minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar, state minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other senior officials.

“100 percent RTC buses need to be restored. Hire retired drivers of RTC, police and experienced people who can drive heavy vehicles” Chief Minister Rao said.

Officials have been ordered to pay salaries to the workers who are not on strike for September. Officials were instructed to immediately hire 50 percent RTC buses, 30 percent on rent basis and 20 percent private buses as stage carriages.

Chief Minister said that 48000 workers have lost their jobs by following irresponsible trade union leaders and the government haven’t dismissed any one.

Rao slams opposition parties who is supporting RTC strike and said some political parties in the state are supporting illegal strike with meaningless demands and losing their credibility.

State Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has said that CM Rao had never promised that he would take steps to merge the TSRTC with the government.

The government attacked BJP saying that their government at the Centre is privatizing railways and airlines while the BJP in the state is trying to reverse that order.

“The BJP, which is in power at the Center, is privatizing Indian Railways, airline and even Secunderabad Railway Station. The central government has said in its budget that it will raise funds by withdrawing investments in various public sector undertakings. If their government does this, the leaders of the party are saying the opposite to their policy,” the chief minister added.

Chief Minister also asked DGP Mahender Reddy to increase the security at RTC depot and bus stand.

With government not planning to comply with the demands, TSRTC Joint Action Committee has unveiled a week-long protest programme even as the state government refused to budge from its stand.

The striking employees will organise 'vanta varpu' or cooking on roads across the state on October 13. The JAC has called for sit-in and protest meetings in front of bus depots on October 14. The next day it will organise road blockades and form human chains.

Student organisations will take out rallies in support of the JAC on October 16. The striking employees will take part in 'Dhoom dhaam' (cultural programmes) on October 17 while two-wheeler rallies will be organised the next day.

'Vanta varpu' and 'Dhoom dhaam' were the unique protests organised during the movement for statehood for Telangana. RTC employees claim to have played a key role in achieving Telangana's statehood.

All opposition parties, which are backing the striking employees, are expected to extend support to the October 19 shutdown.

The employees have been on strike since October 5 to press for their demands, including merger of TSRTC with the government.

