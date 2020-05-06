INDIA

1-MIN READ

Telangana Prepares for 'Hassle-free' Return of 2,350 People Stranded in Six Nations

File photo of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Telangana chief secretary informed that as per the Centre's guidelines, the incoming passengers have to undergo institutional quarantine, the cost of which will be borne by the individuals themselves.

H Venkatesh
  • News18
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday instructed the officials to make required arrangements for the hassle-free return of 2,350 persons, who are to be flown in to Hyderabad from six different countries. A total of seven flights have been arranged for their evacuation.

Officials have been asked to ensure arrangements for medical screening at the airport, institutional quarantine and coordination with the nodal officers designated by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he said.

A review meeting was also held on the arrangements ahead of the arrival of the stranded people.

The chief secretary said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued orders regarding movement of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries and laid down a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP).

He informed that as per the Centre's guidelines, the incoming passengers have to undergo institutional quarantine, the cost of which will be borne by the individuals themselves.

He directed the officials to co-ordinate with the hotel to prepare packages for their 14 days stay according to the different budget of the travellers. Arrangements will also be made to ensure medical teams for regular check up of the returnees.

