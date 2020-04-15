Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Ready to Conduct Any Number of Covid-19 Tests, Says KCR as Numbers Rise

Health Minister Etela Rajender said there were 514 active cases in hospitals, of which eight were discharged on Wednesday and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 15, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
Telangana Ready to Conduct Any Number of Covid-19 Tests, Says KCR as Numbers Rise
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the state government is ready to conduct any number of COVID-19 tests and offer treatment to those testing positive.

Rao held a high-level review meeting on the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, implementation of the lockdown, assistance given to the poor, procurement of agriculture produce, central government guidelines and others issues.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said there were 514 active cases in hospitals, of which eight were discharged on Wednesday and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday.

Rao said they have identified 259 containment zones in the state. He added that 2.25 lakh PPE kits are currently available and their numbers will increase to 5 lakh soon.

Rao said the state has 20,000 beds ready and can deal with more patients if required.

